APWWS condemns security forces’ brutality

ITANAGAR, 17 Feb: The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) has condemned the brutality of the security forces while on duty on Friday.

The APWWS said that it is saddened by the turn of events and has appealed to the state government to look into the charter of demands placed by the aggrieved students.

“A welfare state should not overlook the sentiments of young people and their parents who voluntarily came out in the street to secure their future,” it said in a statement, adding that, “as mothers, we can’t see the suffering of our children.”

APWWS president Kani Nada Maling met one of the injured, Marli Gadi, who is presently admitted in the RK Mission Hospital. He was brutally beaten up by security personnel during the protest.