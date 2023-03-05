The arrow of words
— Kalyan Kumar Dutta
VKV PTC Banderdewa
Delicate heart is aching with the
Heaviness of the unspoken words
They are making a loud noise
To come out from the woods.
But I don’t allow them to
Emit out from the safe place
Lest they hurt someone’s feeling
Break the relation of the solace.
They are as pure as gold
Restlessly moving inside the pool
Creating turmoil for the freedom
Of course the process is silent and cool.
They confabulate with each other
Whether they will die of suffocation
Unless they come out of the chamber
Nobody will record the unheard interaction.
They strain the heart to be bold
If they are not spoken who will know
The emotion it has stored for long
Throw the arrow of words like a bow.