The arrow of words

— Kalyan Kumar Dutta

VKV PTC Banderdewa

Delicate heart is aching with the

Heaviness of the unspoken words

They are making a loud noise

To come out from the woods.

But I don’t allow them to

Emit out from the safe place

Lest they hurt someone’s feeling

Break the relation of the solace.

They are as pure as gold

Restlessly moving inside the pool

Creating turmoil for the freedom

Of course the process is silent and cool.

They confabulate with each other

Whether they will die of suffocation

Unless they come out of the chamber

Nobody will record the unheard interaction.

They strain the heart to be bold

If they are not spoken who will know

The emotion it has stored for long

Throw the arrow of words like a bow.