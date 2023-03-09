Govt will keep working to further women’s empowerment: PM on IWD

NEW DELHI, 8 Mar: On the International Women’s Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the role of women in India’s progress and said that his government will keep working to further women’s empowerment.

“On International Women’s Day, a tribute to the achievements of our Nari Shakti. We greatly cherish the role of women in India’s progress,” Modi said in a tweet.

“Our government will keep working to further women empowerment,” he said, using the hashtag ‘Nari Shakti for New India’.

The prime minister also shared on Twitter a compilation of women achievers whose life journeys were chronicled in ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

Sharing President Droupadi Murmu’s article on the indomitable spirit of Indian women on IWD, Modi tweeted, “On the way back from Tripura I read this article and found it very motivating. I would urge others to read it as well.”

“On Women’s Day, it chronicles the life journey of a very inspiring person who devoted her life to service and rose to become India’s president,” he said about the president’s article, titled ‘Her Story, My Story, Why I am Hopeful about Gender Justice’. (PTI)