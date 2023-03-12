12 Children Fall Ill After Eating Poisonous Fruits In Himachal’s Una

Una, 11 Mar: Twelve children of migrant labourers have been admitted to the regional hospital in Una district of Himachal Pradesh after they complained of vomiting and stomach ache, officials said on Saturday.

The children living with their families in Lalsinghi village swallowed poisonous fruits from a nearby forest when their parents had gone to work last evening. The children were aged between three to nine years, officials said.

Dr Vikash Chauhan, a paediatrician at the hospital, said when the children were brought to the health facility their condition was critical. After the proper medication, they are stable now, he added.

Una police have started an investigation into the matter. PTI