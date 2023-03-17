ToT on PPC & LSDGs underway

TEZU, 16 Mar: A three-day district-level training of trainers (ToT) programme on the People’s Plan Campaign (PPC) and Localisation of Sustainable Development Goals (LSDG), being organised by the State Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (SIRD&PR), began here in Lohit district on Thursday.

Attending the inaugural function, Deputy Commissioner Shashvat Saurabh dwelt on “the UN declaration on SDGs and course of action taken by the central government for achieving the SDGs throughout the country.”

SIRD&PR Deputy Director Dr Narayan Sahoo presented a brief on the training programme “and the roadmap for preparation of LSDGs, based on GPDP, for each and every gram panchayat.”

The compendium of LSDGs of Lohit district was also released.

All heads of line departments, besides the gram panchayat member secretary, block facilitators, and frontline workers of the line departments are attending the programme. (DIPRO)