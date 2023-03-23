Editors Guild voices concern over arrest of J&K-based journalist

NEW DELHI, 22 Mar: The Editors Guild of India on Wednesday voiced “deep concern” over the arrest of Jammu and Kashmir-based journalist Irfan Mehraj and “excessive use” of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against mediapersons.

It said earlier journalists Aasif Sultan, Sajad Gul and Fahad Shah too were arrested. “The space for media freedom has progressively eroded in Kashmir,” the Guild said in a statement issued here.

“Irfan Mehraj’s arrest continues a trend in Kashmir of security forces arresting journalists because of their critical reporting of the establishment,” it said.

Mehraj was arrested by the National Investigation Agency in connection with a terror funding case.

The Guild urged the administration to respect democratic values and stop the harassment of journalists in the name of national security. Mehraj had started his career as a journalist in 2015 and covered politics and human rights extensively, it said.

Mehraj has written for several publications about the situation in Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370 and also runs an online publication called Wande Magazine, the Guild said. (PTI)