Villagers construct mithun barricade

CHETAM, 25 Mar: The annual ‘lutv selu’ (mithun barricade) in Dasi village in Upper Subansiri district was constructed recently.

“The village’s lutv selu covers the area from Bamli Yorbe to Dumchin, Umtumm to Mobia, Lidi to Lumtak, and Baleh to Jartam Yorbe,” Dasi GPC Koje Rebi Dasi informed in a release.

The villagers construct the barricade every year to allow the mithuns to graze within the barricaded area, so that the animals cannot damage others’ crops.

Village elders with good knowledge of the location lead the construction of the lutv selu.

The villagers convened a meeting among the mithun owners recently, during which several resolutions were made – one of them being fixing

the date of construction of the lutv selu on 15 March.

“Further, the villagers agreed to continue with the order prohibiting stray animals in Dasi village. The order is in force for the last five years,” the GPC said.

Meanwhile, the villagers appealed to the airgun owners who have not yet surrendered their guns to do so before the authority at the earliest.