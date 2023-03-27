Solution to the problem must consider the interests of all parties involved

Editor,

The issue of the demand ‘null and void’ of the examinations where malpractices have been found is a complex one that has been a bone of contention between the affected candidates and those who were appointed to the job. The investigation into this issue has been ongoing for almost seven months and has unfortunately led to the death of one official of the commission, which has only added to the complexity of the situation. Let us try to examine both sides of the issue and explore potential solutions that could address the concerns of all parties involved.

On the one hand, the candidates who were victims of malpractice have a valid reason to demand a reconduct of the examination. They have invested their time and resources in preparing for the exam and have been unfairly disadvantaged by the malpractice and cash-for-job scams. The integrity of the examination has been compromised, and the candidates who played by the rules have been unjustly punished. They have a legitimate claim to justice. They have been denied a fair chance to compete for the job, and their rights have been violated. It is essential that steps be taken to ensure that such malpractices are rooted out, and that those responsible are held accountable. The demand of the victim candidates would serve as a deterrent to those who engage in malpractice and other fraudulent activities during recruitment exercises. It would also restore the confidence of the public in the recruitment process, knowing that the government is committed to transparency and accountability.

On the other hand, the candidates who were appointed to the job after the examination have a valid reason to oppose the re-conducting of the exam. They have already been offered jobs based on the results of the exam and have already started working. Re-conducting of the exam could jeopardize their employment and disrupt their lives. Moreover, some of these candidates may have been unaware of the malpractice and cash-for-job scams or may have been innocent beneficiaries of the fraud.

Therefore, it is necessary to investigate each case carefully to determine the level of involvement of the candidates and take appropriate action accordingly.

The investigation into the issue has been slow and has only added to the frustration of the affected candidates. The death of an official of the commission has only added to the complexity to the situation. It is important that the investigation be conducted in a timely and transparent manner to restore the trust of the public in the commission and to punish the perpetrators of the malpractice.

So, what is the best solution to this issue? One potential solution could be to conduct a reexamination of an alleged examination where severe malpractices have been found by allowing only those candidates who had applied for that particular examination during its advertisement. Here the appointed candidates would be giving the same exam while retaining their jobs, with proper time given for preparation to both parties. This would ensure that the affected candidates are given a fair chance to compete for the job while minimizing the disruption to the appointed candidates. Moreover, reconducting an examination is a step towards ensuring fairness in the exam process. It would help to avoid rewarding those who cheated and punishing those who did not. It can also help to enhance the credibility of the examination and the commission that conducts it and it would send a message to the public that the commission is serious about maintaining high standards of integrity and ethics.

Another potential solution would be to constitute a joint investigation committee comprised of deprived aspirants and a government investigation agency for segregating the tainted and untainted candidates in the scandal, which would work in a time-bound manner. If it is found that the candidates were involved in malpractice, they must be immediately removed from their positions and face legal consequences. On the other hand, if it is determined that they were innocent and unaware of the fraudulent activities, they should not be punished for the wrongdoings of others. However, their appointment should be reviewed, and they may need to take the exam again to demonstrate their capabilities. Such a committee will ensure that the investigation is conducted in a transparent, unbiased, and timely manner.

To sum up, the issue of null and void of the examinations due to malpractices is a complex and delicate matter that requires a balanced approach. While the affected candidates have a legitimate claim to justice, the appointed candidates also have valid reasons to oppose the demand.

Therefore, any solution to the problem must consider the interests of all parties involved and ensure that the integrity of the recruitment process is not compromised. It is important to investigate each case thoroughly, identify the culprits, and take appropriate action. A transparent, timely, and unbiased investigation can help to restore public trust in the recruitment process and the commission that conducts it. Ultimately, the goal should be to establish and maintain high standards of ethics and integrity in the recruitment process, ensuring that all candidates are given a fair chance to compete for the job based on merit and punish those who engage in malpractice and fraudulent activities.

An aspirant