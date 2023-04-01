Awareness programme on drug abuse

BASAR, 31 Mar: An awareness programme on drugs abuse and its prevention organized by the department of WCD, ICDS Cell Basar and department of social justice & empowerment and tribal affairs, was conducted at Town Club Hall here on Thursday last.

Speaking on the occasion, Leparada DC Mamata Riba urged the Anganwadi workers, helpers and ASHA workers to treat drug addiction as a disease; allaying the stigma attached to it and facilitate in recovering and rehabilitating the patients.

DC reminded that they must work with collective responsibility to rid the society of drug and substance abuse as a part of their duties to ensure health and wellness of the public.

Resource person DySP hqrts. Bito Kamdak called for concerted and collective efforts in fighting the menace of drug abuse. He attributed rising crime rates to increase in drugs addiction everywhere.

Tax excise & narcotics superintendent Mikba Boje highlighted the underlying factors leading to increased drug addiction- social, psychological and emotional. He exhorted that “it should be curbed right at its roots, so that no youth falls in the clutch of addiction of any kind, be it tobacco, alcohol or drugs.” He also advocated for shared responsibility in enforcing the COPTA Act.

DRCHO Karmar Dirchi elaborated how medical complications and increasing suicide rates are all interconnected to drug abuse especially, the danger of rise in AIDS cases.

An interactive session was also held during the programme wherein participants sought experts’ opinions and advices. (DIPRO)