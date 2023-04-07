KVK organises input distribution prog

YACHULI, 6 Apr: The Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) here in Lower Subansiri district organised a training and ‘critical inputs distribution programme of piglets and fish fingerlings’ for the fish farmers of Yachuli and Ziro blocks under the NABARD-sponsored project, ‘Promotion of fishery-based integrated fish farming system models for livelihood improvement of farmers in Yachuli and Ziro blocks in Lower Subansiri district’, on Thursday.

Addressing the fish farmers, Yachuli CO Chukhu Taba advised them to “utilise the best of modern fish and livestock integration technology for self-reliance and enhancing their income,” while NABARD DDM Mewang Lowang said that “the NABARD has been continuously making efforts in creating and enabling environment for promotion of farm sector development and creating avenues for creation of livelihood for the rural poor.”

He briefed the fish farmers on “the benefits of integrated farming schemes in a group mode,” and emphasised on “marketing of farm produces through farmer-producer organisation.”

KVK scientist Nich Tain informed that the project is being supported by the NABARD’s Itanagar-based regional office, and is of 10 month’s duration.

“The programme is a model project to showcase the benefits of an integrated fish farming system through identified 25 fish farmers,” the KVK informed in a release.