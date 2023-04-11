Galo employees take casual leave over Gangkak’s death

ITANAGAR, 10 Apr: Most of the Galo government employees in the state applied for a day’s casual leave on Monday to press their demand for justice for former APPSC undersecretary Tumi Gangkak, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances near the Ganga Lake area, along the Jote-Poma road, on 24 February.

Galo Welfare Society (GWS) general secretary Nyadar Loya said that, “as intellectual persons in the society, instead of calling bandhs, one has to seek one’s right in a democratic way, and this is how we are doing.”

Loya informed that Galo employees serving in most of the districts have similarly taken casual leave.

“The GWS has allowed those in emergency services, the police and in medical services to refrain from participating in the protest,” Loya said.

However, reportedly, the Galo employees in Anjaw district were restricted from applying for casual leave on account of union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit there.

Earlier, on 1 April, the GWS and its functionary bodies had staged a sit-in at the tennis court here.