ITANAGAR, 21 Apr: Governor KT Parnaik has conveyed greetings to the people of the state, particularly the Muslim community, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, and expressed hope that the occasion would usher in benevolence and tranquillity and further reinforce the values of plural society.

“Eid mubarak. On this Eid, I seek Allah’s blessings for everyone’s happiness,” the governor said in a message. (Raj Bhavan)