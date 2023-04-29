Forum seeks sincere local officer as P/Pare DC

ITANAGAR, 28 Apr: The Papum Pare District Border People’s Forum, along with panchayat leaders, GBs, student unions, the district unit of the All Nyishi Youth Association, and stakeholders of the boundary areas from Tarasso to Kakoi circles, have demanded “posting a sincere and dedicated local officer as deputy commissioner of Papum Pare district for proper finalisation of processes for solution of pending Assam-Arunachal interstate boundary issue of Papum Pare district.”

In a joint representation, the forum and the other stakeholders on Friday sought the chief minister’s “personal intervention” with regard to their demand.

They claimed that the incumbent DC, Sachin Rana, who is the member secretary of the regional committee (on border issue) of Papum Pare district, “was not sincere and serious on ground preparations for proper and convincing presentation in the inter-regional committee meetings for amicably acceptable resolution of the affected people in the spirit of Namsai Declaration.”

The representation stated that, “due to such insincerity and lackadaisical attitude of the DC, the case of Papum Pare district has been kept on hold in the MoU between Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, dated 20 April, 2023, for resolution (of boundary issue) within six months.”

The representation further alleged that “the DC failed to understand the sentiments, wishes and aspirations of the affected border people of Papum Pare and the historical facts and records.”

“The DC failed to conduct and attend any meeting with panchayat leaders, HGBs, GBs, civil societies and senior citizens for collection of information, materials and evidences, which could have proved as strong and convincingly justified documentary evidential supports for presentation in the inter-regional committee meetings,” the representation claimed.

It said that the residents of the boundary areas in the district “are ready to cooperate for any acceptable resolution on the vexed Assam-Arunachal boundary issue.”