MLA advocates discipline, harmony

[ Karda Natam ]

ULI, 28 Apr: Dumporijo MLA Rode Bui on Friday stressed on discipline and promotion of harmony in the society.

Addressing a conference of the Tato Welfare Society in Uli village in Upper Subansiri district, the MLA said that “every citizen in the society should render selfless sacrifices for the society.”

He emphasised on providing quality education to the students of the area, and asked the youths to “come forward and engage themselves in any activity for the welfare of the society.” He also apprised the villagers of the implementation of various centrally-sponsored projects.

Tagin Cultural Society president Largi Rigia, who also attended the programme, advocated promoting “unity, cooperation, peace and tranquillity among the various communities of the state.”

Stressing on preserving the Tagin language, he requested everyone to speak in their own language. The MLA also dwelt on issues such as the drug menace and preservation and promotion of one’s culture.

Bui further said that “mass migration of villagers from rural areas to urban areas is a dangerous trend which needs immediate attention to the society.”