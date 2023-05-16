Duroflex announces Virat Kohli as new brand ambassador

Hyderabad, 15 May (PTI): Hyderabad, May 15 (PTI): Sleep solutions provider Duroflex on Monday announced cricket icon Virat Kohli as its new brand ambassador to further their mission of advocating the significance of quality sleep in fostering a long healthy life. Virat Kohli’s strong alignment with the brand’s mission has led him to take on the role of brand ambassador for Duroflex, a company release said here. This collaboration will showcase Duroflex’s commitment to spreading awareness about the link between quality sleep and a healthier, more fulfilling life. ”As a prominent figure in the world of sports and fitness, Virat Kohli’s association with Duroflex is expected to amplify the message of quality sleep to a wider audience, inspiring individuals to prioritise their sleep for a healthier tomorrow,” it said. Sharing his thoughts on becoming the face of Duroflex, Virat Kohli said, ”As a professional athlete, I understand the importance of sleep and recovery in maintaining peak physical and mental health. I strongly believe prioritising good quality sleep can lead to a healthier and more fulfilling life in your career as well as with your loved ones. It is not just about getting enough hours of rest, but also about the quality of sleep one gets. I ensure I get deep restorative sleep.” Talking about sleep and the body’s recovery, Kohli, attending the event here, said, ”Sleep is the important ingredient and I realised this quite early that if I was sleeping well I did not need the extra recovery things like mandatory pull sessions. One thing is for sure that I sleep really well and I sleep for long periods and that really helps me recover more than anything else. That I feel is the most important aspect when it comes to physical health and mental health as well.” Kohli also launched Duroflex’s latest offering, ‘Neuma’, a firmness-adjustable mattress.

Duroflex CEO Mohanraj J said, ”We at Duroflex are committed to taking our mission of driving the importance of good sleep to new heights. We are proud to announce our collaboration with Virat Kohli, who shares our passion for the importance of sleep.” The company’s CMD Mathew Chandy said Virat Kohli is ”the perfect ambassador” for this cause, given his disciplined and healthy lifestyle. ”He truly resonates with our brand’s mission of helping India sleep better for a fulfilling life. Together, we hope to create a conversation around the importance of good sleep and empower individuals to make sleep a priority for better health and wellbeing.”