SAI takes cognisance on non-selection of equestrian players for Asiad

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Friday took cognisance on the non-selection of Fouaad Mirza, Chirag Khandal and Shashank Singh Kataria in the Asian Games long list after the intervention of the country’s top court.

SAI officials, including Shiv Sharma, Deputy Director General (DDG) on Friday interacted with Mirza, Khandal and Kataria virtually regarding their grievances on non-selection in the long list for the upcoming Asian Games to be held in September-October in Hangzhou.

According to a SAI statement, while Khandal has informed SAI that the Hon’ble Supreme Court had directed the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) to include his name in the Asian Games long list, Tokyo Olympian Mirza and Katariya, on their behalf, have requested their inclusion in the Asian Games long list.

They have also demanded a fair and transparent selection process.

“SAI has taken cognisance on the matter and informed EFI to take a suitable decision on the same as soon as possible,” SAI said in the statement.

The Delhi High Court in March had also criticised the beleaguered Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) for an unfair selection process for the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games.

The court had ordered the EFI to allow all athletes who participated in selection trials, either in 2021 2022 or 2022 2023, to be selected as probable and attend coaching camps in Europe.

The EFI had earlier neglected the minimum eligibility requirement which led the players to move the court.