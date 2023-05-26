Manual of good governance soon for officers facing public delivery challenges: MoS Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh on Thursday said a manual of good governance, to be released soon by the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), for the officers facing day-do-day public delivery challenges will completely be a new paradigm of good governance.

Singh, who is also national chairman of the IIPA, approved 181 new members of the institution including 56 Professors, Associate Professors and Assistant Professors.

Presiding over the 322nd meeting of the executive council of IIPA, the minister also expressed satisfaction that the institute will soon release “a manual of good governance” for the officers working in the fields facing day-do-day public delivery challenges, according to a Personnel Ministry statement.

He termed this will be a completely new paradigm of good governance, it said.

Earlier, Singh inaugurated the 101st branch of Kendriya Bhandar, on the IIPA premises, with a variety of ready-to-eat food items and a “Karmayogi Dwar”.

He said Kendriya Bhandar, which was running in losses in 2014 and a paper was also initiated for its closure, was given a complete facelift by the Modi government.

The minister informed that from a turnover of merely Rs 750 crore, the cooperative has registered 500 per cent growth and now doing business worth Rs 4,000 crore, the statement said. PTI