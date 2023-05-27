Shah to visit Manipur on 29 May

IMPHAL, 26 May: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit violence-hit Manipur on 29 May to resolve the ongoing ethnic crisis.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said this at a press conference here on Thursday evening.

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah would stay for three days and would work to end the ethnic crisis and deliver justice to all the people,” Rai said.

“We will talk with people at different places and listen to their views and opinions,” Rai said.

The recent unrest has only impeded development, he said, adding that there was calm and peace for the last nine years with no blockade and a few bandhs.

Rai said that all problems and issues would be solved in a peaceful manner and people should have faith in the government and shun all forms of violence.

Shah on Thursday appealed to the people of Manipur to maintain peace and promised that justice will be ensured to all sections of society. (PTI)