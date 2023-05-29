Taipodia leads Team Arunachal to win 32 medals

[ M Doley ]

ITANAGAR, 28 May: Ace arm-wrestler Pakjar Taipodia led Team Arunachal from the front to win 32 medals, including 5 gold, in the 45th National Arm Wrestling Championship, which concluded in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, on Friday.

Taipodia, a mother of three, who came back to the arm wrestling battle board after a gap of 14 years, was indomitable as she overpowered her opponents to win two gold medals. She won the medals in the masters and grandmasters (right hand) categories.

Taipodia also won the silver medal in the masters’ left hand category.

The other gold medal winners were Sang Bodung, Katu Yomcha and Ibi Lollen.

Bodung won his gold medal in left hand category in uouth boys’ 55 kg bodyweight category. He also won the silver medal in the senior men’s 55 kg right hand category and a bronze medal in the youth boys’ right hand category.

Yomcha won the gold in the master left hand 80 kg category, while Lollen won in senior women’s 70 kg right hand category.

The state won nine silver and 18 bronze medals.

The silver medals winners were Gejom Padu in junior boys’ 65 kg, Tuge Ame in youth boys’ 65 kg, Laiphu Joham in junior boys’ 55 kg, Toluk Bagra in junior boys’ 70 kg, Kiyir Riba in senior women’s 60 kg, Yiter Basar Riddi in senior women’s 65 kg and Jumbom Lollen Ngomdir in senior women’s 70 kg categories.

The bronze medalists were Kirba Lollen in senior men’s 80 kg, Koj Rissang in senior men’s 85 kg, Dairy Dupak (2 medals) one each in left hand and right hands in

youth boys’ 70 kg, Kamar Bagra in senior men’s 65 kg, Janbai Jhomam in youth boys’ 55 kg, Jumbi Yomcha in youth girls’ 55 kg, Kiyir Riba in senior women’s 60 kg, Jumbi Lollen Ngomdir in senior women’s 70 kg, Dammem Yomcha in junior girls’ 50 kg, Toko Nanda in junior girls’ 55 kg, Jumbi Yomcha (one medal each with left hand and right hand) in senior women’s 65 kg, Patey Yasuk in junior girls’ 70 kg, Jumsum Lollen Ete (one medal each with left hand and right hand) in youth girls’ 50 kg, and Ibi Lollen in senior women’s 70 kg left hand categories.

Taipodia, who is also the president of the All Arunachal Arm Wrestling Association, was appointed as the president of the East India zone of the Indian Arm Wrestling Federation (IAWF) during the general body meeting of the IAWF, which was held prior to the beginning of the championship, on 23 May.