Aspirants’ dilemma

Editor,

A person who works and aspires to become something or like someone is an aspirant. Most of us, on completion of our studies step out into this ever competitive world of finding employment. It is in this initial stage that we have the adrenaline rushing high within us with so much of optimism with respect to our abilities and aspirations. Every aspirant at some point might have been asked this classic question: “Now that you have completed your studies, what’s next?” And with great zeal and naivety, we reply, “Abhi so and so exam ke liye preparation kar raha hai.”

Then we begin appearing for exams, first, second, third… and so on. Some will make it through and the rest still continue with their preparations. To all those who couldn’t make it through, it’s okay to keep trying. Most of us will be mocked at, belittled, and worst of all tagged as non- serious candidates. It’s okay even if we haven’t made through yet after a few attempts. We must not be let down by these failures. After all, exams are only a subset of life, not a superset. Amidst all these lows in our lives we get another blow in the form of paper leakage/paper selling fiasco.

Our failures don’t hurt much like these scams do. It really makes us doubt everything that we have worked for. Such scams come like a powerful knockout blow to our dreams and aspirations. It crushes, crumbles and defeats the whole purpose in the lives of us aspirants that too in front of our own eyes. People sometimes suggest not to waste our valuable time running for government employment and instead try entrepreneurship. But the reality is that most of us don’t have the courage, idea and capital to venture into this. Some of us are in fact not interested in entrepreneurship at all. So, what do we do? Whether we quit on our aspirations and seriously think about these suggestions or do we keep trying? Also, we have to keep track of our age and time, for time waits for none.

After all this rollercoaster ride and dealing with a plethora of emotions running through us, what’s next? I guess for most of us aspirants it’s business as usual. Gather the strength, convince ourselves and with great resilience, we march on.

A few-exams-old aspirants