Menstrual Hygiene Day observed

NAHARLAGUN, 28 May: The Arunachal Women Helpline 181, in collaboration with final-year MBBS students of the TRIHMS, observed the World Menstrual Hygiene Day by conducting an awareness programme on menstrual hygiene at the Oju Welfare Association (OWA) premises here on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, IMC SMO Dr Techi Mongni said that “it is the duty of every individual to spread the awareness that menstruation is not a taboo.”

TRIHMS Pharmacology HoD Dr Devendra Sachdev said: “It is very necessary to set up a proper washroom, and availability of water is a must in every hospital, school and public places, so that one does not get infected, and it will also be convenient for women in changing pads.”

Among others, Women Helpline administrator Binny Yachu, gynaecologist Dr H Yarang and Dr Shena answered the queries raised by the children in OWA.

The organising team also visited the OWA’s Special Adoption Agency, Children’s Home, and Shakti Sadan.

The visitors lauded the yeoman services rendered by the OWA, led by its chairperson Ratan Anya.