Editor,

As I sat in the park the other day, I couldn’t help but notice a group of young adults chatting away on a nearby bench. They spoke with such conviction about topics that were clearly based on fake news and rumours. It was disheartening to see how easily they accepted these claims without any critical thinking. This isn’t an isolated incident but rather a reflection of a much larger problem in our society.

Have you noticed the alarming spread of misinformation and the erosion of critical thinking in our society? It’s like we’re living in the Matrix but instead of fighting robots, we’re battling an onslaught of biased news sources and social media rumours. It’s time to wake up and smell the coffee, people.

We’re supposed to be living in the information age, right? But instead of becoming more enlightened, we’re becoming more confused. We’re like a bunch of mindless zombies scrolling through our phones, believing whatever we read without a second thought. We need to break free from this cycle, before it’s too late.

Imagine a world where you only listened to news sources that confirmed your existing beliefs and dismissed anything else as “fake news.” Scary thought, isn’t it? Our society is becoming more and more polarised because we’re not willing to engage with diverse perspectives or challenge our own assumptions.

It’s time to put on our thinking caps and start asking questions. How can we hope to address complex issues like climate change, political polarisation, and social injustice without critical thinking? The answer is simple: we can’t.

If we continue down this path, we risk losing the ability to discern truth from lies. We cannot afford to let misinformation and propaganda guide our decisions and perceptions of the world. It’s time to take action and restore critical thinking as a fundamental aspect of our society.

We need to prioritise education and teach our children to think for themselves. We need to actively seek out different viewpoints and engage in civil, respectful dialogue with those who hold different opinions. And perhaps most importantly, we need to hold our elected officials and those in power accountable for communicating truthfully and accurately.

Let’s reject the easy answers and start finding our own truths. It won’t be easy, but it’ll be worth it. Only through rigorous examination of the facts and thoughtful analysis can we hope to build a more just and equitable society.

I hope that my views will encourage your readers to think critically about this issue and spark meaningful conversations that could lead to positive change.

Karpop Riba