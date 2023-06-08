Improve mobile network

Editor,

I am writing to express my deep concern regarding the deteriorating mobile network quality provided by Airtel and Jio in Kharsang Tinali village, located in Changlang district. The residents of our village have been facing severe difficulties and inconvenience due to the consistently poor network coverage and unreliable services.

Kharsang Tinali is a thriving village situated in the beautiful Changlang district, and its residents heavily rely on mobile connectivity for various purposes. However, both Airtel and Jio have failed to meet the expectations and demands of the villagers. The network coverage is extremely patchy, and call drops have become a frequent occurrence. This unreliable connectivity hampers communication and negatively impacts various aspects of our daily lives.

The poor mobile network quality has particularly affected businesses in our village. However, due to the frequent disruptions in Airtel and Jio services, conducting business transactions, communicating with clients, and accessing online resources have become extremely challenging. This not only hinders the growth of local businesses but also impacts the overall economic development of our village.

Furthermore, the unreliable mobile network also poses a significant risk during emergencies. In critical situations when timely communication is crucial, the network failures of Airtel and Jio can lead to potentially hazardous consequences. Whether it’s contacting emergency services or informing loved ones about emergencies, the lack of reliable mobile network coverage puts the safety and well-being of the villagers at risk.

Considering the significance of mobile connectivity in today’s digital era, it is disheartening to witness the lack of investment and attention from Airtel and Jio in improving the network quality in Kharsang Tinali village. The villagers have been facing these issues for an extended period without any signs of improvement, which has only exacerbated the frustration and inconvenience experienced by all.

Therefore, I urge the concerned authorities and the telecommunication companies to address this issue promptly. It is essential that Airtel and Jio take immediate action to improve the network infrastructure and ensure reliable and uninterrupted mobile services in Kharsang Tinali village. The villagers deserve better connectivity, and it is the responsibility of these service providers to deliver on their promises.

L Bowa