Meeting on drug abuse held

AALO, 10 Jun: A meeting on ‘drug problem and substance abuse’ was organised by local NGO Mother’s Vision at Gumin Kine here in West Siang district on Saturday.

During the meeting, Mother’s Vision chairperson Jumde Yongam Gamlin presented data-based information on substance abuse to the attendees.

ADC Mibi Taipodia Jini, DSP J Bole, Dr J Kato, Dr Nyade Padu Bagra, former minister Kento Ete, GWS WSD president Meddak Lona, AAPWWS president Marbom Bagra, and

members of various CBOs participated in an ‘open discussion’ on drug-related issues in West Siang and other districts of the state. (DIPR)