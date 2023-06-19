Manipur women form human chains

IMPHAL, 18 Jun: Hundreds of women in several districts of Manipur took to the streets on Saturday night to condemn the violence in the state.

Meitei women holding fire torches formed human chains on the streets in Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal and Kakching districts from 7 pm to 8 pm.

In Kongba, Meira Paibi leader Thounaojam Kiran Devi told reporters, “We are very much disappointed with the Centre and the state government for failing to contain the violence and provide security.”

They also protested against what they termed “infiltration of illegal immigrants from Myanmar.”

Women raised slogans demanding implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in Manipur that broke out a month ago.

The state government has imposed curfew in 11 districts and banned internet services in a bid to stop the spread of rumours. (PTI)