UK minister meets corporate honchos in Kolkata to boost bilateral trade

Kolkata, Jul 4 (PTI) Visiting UK International Trade Minister Nigel Huddleston on Tuesday met with a host of corporate bigwigs and top officials here, and asserted that India and Britain are committed to doubling bilateral trade. Huddleston had interactions with ITC Chairman & Managing Director Sanjiv Puri, Chairman of the RPSG Group Sanjiv Goenka and former West Bengal finance minister Amit Mitra, officials said.

He also had a breakfast meeting here with CEOs of various Indian companies that have trade links with the UK.

“The 2030 roadmap agreed by our prime ministers in May 2021 is a practical plan to transform the relationship between United Kingdom and India. It will bring immense benefits for both the countries. We have committed to doubling trade between the two great nations,” Huddleston said at an event here.

In 2022, the volume of bilateral trade between India and the UK stood at GBP 36 billion, supporting half a million jobs in both the countries, according to official data.

He said both UK and India have global interests and global reach.

“We are science and technology superpowers. We worked together on the Covid vaccine, which saved hundreds of lives in several countries,” Huddleston, who is on a two-day visit to Kolkata from Monday, said.

“We are proud to work with India and support initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance and the coalition for disaster-resilient infrastructure,” the minister said.

He also announced deepening of cooperation between the UK and West Bengal in electric mobility and sustainable construction sectors.

“Together (UK and West Bengal), we will make the transition to zero-emission vehicles faster, more affordable and accessible to all,” Huddleston said.

Earlier in the day, the UK minister tweeted he had productive meetings with Amit Mitra and Sanjiv Goenka..

“A pleasure to speak with @DrAmitMitra to reaffirm the UK’s commitment to bolstering economic growth in this vibrant state. Also committed participation in the Bengal Global Business Summit, to which we brought the largest international delegation last year.

“Really productive meeting with Sanjiv Goenka – Chairman and MD of @rpsggroup. We discussed UK-India trade and how a UK-India FTA could help address obstacles to trade, reduce tariffs, and open doors for businesses – creating jobs and opportunities for economic growth,” Huddleston tweeted.

The Department for Business and Trade (DBT) said Huddleston is on a three-day visit to South Asia, which covers Kolkata and Dhaka in Bangladesh, focused on unlocking more opportunities for British companies to grow trade and two-way business flows. PTI