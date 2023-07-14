25 helipads operational in Arunachal: CM

ITANAGAR, 13 Jul: The state government is making investments to create a robust air and road network that will help improve connectivity and promote economic growth, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said.

The state, he said, has 25 operational helipads and three advanced landing grounds (ALG) ready for commercial flights.

The chief minister said also that there has been a big boost to road connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh where 2,838 kms of roads are now built every year.

“Air connectivity not only bridges distances by connecting people and cultures but also boosts tourism, facilitates trade, and fosters cooperation. We are investing to create robust air connectivity to unlock the limitless possibilities it offers,” he said on Tuesday.

In Arunachal, 25 helipads are currently operational, while two Dornier aircraft are leased for earmarked operations.

The airport in Pasighat has been operational since May 2018, while Tezu and Zero towns are connected through commercial civil operations.

Khandu said that seven ALGs are operational in Vijaynagar, Walong, Tuting, Ziro, Aalo, Pasighat and Mechukha and three ALGs in Walong, Tuting and Mechukha are ready for commercial flights.

“Sky is not the limit,” he said, adding that the state has been awarded the ‘best emerging state in aviation sector’ “in Wings India-2022 conference.”

Khandu said there has been a big boost to road connectivity and Arunachal has seen 64 percent increase in road lengths since 2016.

A total of 19,863 kms of roads have been built in Arunachal, and on an average, 2,838 kms of roads are built every year.

“Better road networks enhance connectivity, promote economic growth, and improve the quality of life for people. We’ve made every possible effort to ensure that Arunachal Pradesh has excellent road connectivity. This has been possible thanks to the support of all stakeholders,” he said.

The chief minister said that there has been a 65 percent increase in road density in the state, and the Arunachal Frontier Highway and the Trans-Arunachal Highway projects have been commissioned.

“There is a huge increase in the length of national highway in the last seven years. A sum of Rs 44,000 crore has been spent for new 2,857 kms national highway in Arunachal Pradesh,” he added. (PTI)