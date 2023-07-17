Towards golden jubilee!

India-France Ties

By Dr D.K Giri

(Secretary General, Assn for

Democratic Socialism)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been on a two-day visit to Paris. On his arrival, in an interview to Les Echos he outlined the purpose of his visit and what is likely to transpire between him and the French President Emmanuel Macron. At the time of writing, he had met the French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne who in a special gesture had received Modi at the airport with a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour. He also met the President of the Senate, Gerard Latcher.

Immediately after a high-powered state visit to the United States of America, Modi’s visit to Paris is perceived to be quite strategic. Interestingly, the India-France strategic partnership is completing 25 years. Modi in his interview to the said Frenchnewspaperasserted that India-France ties are geared for next 25 years towards meeting it a Golden Jubilee. He made a strong pitch for resetting the international political and economic order. He emphasised that Global South was not given the legitimate space in the international arena. The gap between the West and Global South was widening. Modi also questioned the sagacity of conductingthe world affairs by the all-powerful UN Security Council that excludes the most populous country of the world i.e. India as a permanent member.

Underlining the inherent strength of India consisting of democracy and diversity, Prime Minister Modi offered that India could be the bridge between West and the Global South. Addressing a packed auditorium of people largely of Indian origin, he said Tamil is the world’s oldest language. He announced to the gathering that a statue of Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar would be set up in France. Modi said that a statue of the great poet saint of Tamil Nadu in France is an honour for India. And added, “It is a matter of great pride that the oldest language in the world is Indian”. France is indeed according the great honour to Indian Prime Minister by making him the Chief Guest in the famous Bastille Day celebrations.

In addition to such an honour to the Indian Prime Minister, a tri-service Indian Contingent will participate in the military parade in the celebration. Three aircraft of the Indian Air Force will conduct a fly past during the parade. All these perhaps made Modi describe the visit as ‘particularly special’.

From Modi’s brief to the French media, it appears that his visit is focused on enhancing the defence partnership. Just on the eve of his visit, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) shared by the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved the procurement of 26 Rafael-M fighters, which will be operated out of the aircraft carrier. In addition, three more Scorpene-class diesel-electric submarines from France. This is a big-ticket defence deal that will happen during the Prime Minister’s visit.

There are other several defence deals in the offing during Modi’s visit. These include a plan to jointly develop fighter jet engines for the fifth-generation advance medium combat aircraft and the twin-engine deck-based fighters to operate from carriers. The South Block claims that these deals are in line with, “reorientation of our security partnership in line with Aatma Nirbhar Bharat objectives and supply chain integration between the industry and business of the two countries.”

To be sure, India-France partnership contains multiple dimensions in a bilateral cooperation with a strong strategic component. The crucial sectors include defence, civil nuclear energy, space, cyber security, renewable energy, counter terrorism, intelligence etc. The bilateralism is based on high level of trust and a shared perspective on international issues. Such growing mutual trust has moved India and France from a bilateral partnership to addressing global challenges. Modi emphasised that his perspective on international politics and economy is shared by the French President.

More important, India and France are conversing on the security in the Indo-Pacific region, which draws international attention after Quad came into existence to the chagrin of the Chinese leadership. However, France and India are looking at the maritime economy in the region in terms of blue economy, marine technology, fisheries, port and shipping. President Macron had outlined France’s India-Pacific strategy consisting of foregoing elements. India’s interest converge with the French strategy as India stands for a free,open, inclusive, rule-based India-Pacific region which is necessary for its economic development and for the benefit of wider global community.

It is to be noted that India-France and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) successfully concluded their first trilateral maritime exercise in the Gulf of Oman on June 8 this year. The exercise was aimed at enhancing maritime security and inter-operability between the three countries. India and France are engaged in third country project in other parts of the world. For instance, India, France, and Australia trilateral partnership focused on maritime security and blue economy in the India-Pacific region was unveiled in 2021. India-France strategic partnership is growing from strength to strength. The entry of France to India-Pacific region presents a promising as well as challenging dimension to their bilateralism.

The other important area which may figure in the discussion is the challenge of maintaining secularism in their respective countries. Interestingly, the concept of secularism called ‘laicite’ in French meaning separation of the church from the state, originated in France. Yet, the tensions involving the religious minorities are growing in both countries. It will be timely for both leaders to share experiences and come to a common mindset in addressing the problem. Although contexts are different the consequences of religious strife are the same. India and France will do well to rebuild pluralism by innovating on their social, cultural and religious policies. At any rate, Modi’s visit will deepen the bilateralism between India and France and lead them to take common position in the world affairs.

The European Union has just passed a resolution in their Parliament urging Government of India to address urgently the Manipur menace of violence. New Delhi has rejected a dialogue with the EU on the issue. It is true that the European Union stand technically amounts to interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign country. It has done it in the past at the time of Gujarat riots in 2002. Having said that, India should not give any opportunity for the outside powers to speak on her internal matter. France may help in resolving the divergence between the Union of India and the European Union on religious matters or the special economic treaty on which the interactions are still not conclusive. — INFA