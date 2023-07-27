Mollie O’Callaghan sets a world record at the swimming worlds and overcomes injury

FUKUOKA, 26 Jul: Australian swimmer Mollie O’Callaghan picked up a knee injury about five weeks ago, described as anything from a dislocation to a simple tweak. She said it slowed her some in practice, and modified her training schedule.

But heck, what’s a little injury matter.

The 19-year-old O’Callaghan broke the world record on Wednesday in the 200-meter freestyle at the world championships, clocking 1 minute, 52.85 seconds to erase Federica Pellegrini’s mark of 1:52.98 — the oldest women’s record set in 2009 in the fast-suit era.

“I’m just really shocked,” O’Callaghan said. “I was just expecting to have fun tonight and whatever I did I was going to be really happy. To come away with a world record is just amazing.”

She also picked up a check for $30,000, which goes to any record setter at this year’s worlds.

O’Callaghan overtook Australian teammate Ariarne Titmus — she set a world record in the 400 free on Sunday — in the final 20 meters. Titmus finished in in 1:53.01 and 16-year-old Summer McIntosh of Canada took bronze in 1:53.65.

Here’s what O’Callaghan said she told herself over the last 50.

“Right now I just need to go. I don’t care how hard it is or if it hurts. I’m just going to push and if I come last and completely die, then that’s all right. At least I gave it a crack,” she said.

It took O’Callaghan a few minutes after the race to compose herself and digest the moment.

“I was a wreck afterwards,” she said. “I couldn’t really explain it — those tears of happiness, very mixed emotions. I’m just so proud of myself to do that. It was just such an unexpected moment.” (AP)