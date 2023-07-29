World Hepatitis Day observed; 3 test positive for hepatitis in Doimukh

TEZU, 28 Jul: The Lohit district administration observed the World Hepatitis Day by organising a health camp at the Loiliang PHC on Friday.

DC Shashvat Saurabh spoke on “the importance of keeping our liver healthy by maintaining a proper diet,” and encouraged the panchayat members and SHGs to “spread the message on healthy diet and avoid consumption of alcohol and other substances that may affect the liver.”

The DC also interacted with the AF, ASHAs and anganwadi workers and encouraged them to perform their duties diligently.

He encouraged all to avail the health benefits like free ANC, vaccinations, CMAAY, etc.

Random blood sugar and hepatitis testing, ICTC counselling and aids testing were conducted as part of the event.

Earlier, the Lohit DMO encouraged the participants to get tested for hepatitis.

Dr Hibu Juli presented a brief on Hepatitis-B and Hepatitis-C.

Over 200 villagers benefited from the health camp.

In Papum Pare district, one person out of 153 tested positive for Hepatitis B, while two others tested positive for Hepatitis C during a free screening camp organised in Doimukh on Saturday to mark the World Hepatitis Day.

Dr Lobsang Chuki counselled the persons who tested positive regarding consultations and treatment.

The camp was inaugurated by Doimukh SDO Tana Yaho, in the presence of Papum Pare DMO Dr Komling Perme. (DIPROs)