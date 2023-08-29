Haryana: VHP leader, seers offer prayers at key temples as Nuh wears deserted look amid tight security

Nuh (Haryana), 28 Aug: Amid tight security that included house arrests and restrictions on people entering this communally sensitive Nuh district, some members from Hindu groups offered prayers at key temples on Monday but were stopped from holding a full-scale religious yatra.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad-led organisations had given a call to “resume” the religious yatra that was cut on July 31 when mobs attacked the procession in Nuh. Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, were killed in the communal violence that erupted then in Nuh, and also spread to adjoining areas.

Police made clear that no permission was being given to “complete” the yatra on the last Monday of the holy month of Shravan, and the organisers too had indicated that they would scale down their plans. (PTI)