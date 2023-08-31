Opposition should welcome govt’s decision to slash LPG price, instead of playing politics: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) The government has slashed the price of LPG cylinders to provide relief to people and the opposition parties should welcome the move, instead of indulging in politics over it, Union minister Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday.

Talking to PTI, Joshi dismissed the opposition parties’ charge that the BJP-led Centre has reduced the LPG price by Rs 200 per cylinder with an eye on elections.

“Across the world, there is an increase in the prices of petroleum products. Even in developed countries, the domestic cooking gas prices are increasing. They are also facing a shortage…. We have ensured the availability of cooking gas and subsidised LPG so that people do not suffer due to (the rise in) the international prices,” the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.

“Shouldn’t there be public welfare? Is that what they think?” he quipped when asked for his comment on opposition parties linking the slashing of the LPG price with upcoming elections.

The Narendra Modi government announced the price cut on LPG cylinders on Tuesday.

With this, the price of a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder — Rs 1,103 in Delhi — will come down to Rs 903. For Ujjwala beneficiaries, the price will be Rs 703 after considering the continuing Rs 200-per-cylinder subsidy.

Reacting to the development, the Congress claimed that the slash in the LPG prices was a result of the BJP’s rout in the Karnataka Assembly polls and two “highly successful” opposition meetings, and said people should expect more such “gifts” as Prime Minister Modi becomes “even more desperate to cling on to his chair”.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said when the number of votes starts dwindling, election gifts start getting distributed.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee said the Centre’s decision to slash the LPG prices by Rs 200 was an impact of the INDIA opposition alliance.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh dubbed the Centre’s move as a “poll gimmick” ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Hitting back at the opposition parties, Joshi said, “The Congress and its friends in the ‘ghamandia gathbandhan” (arrogant INDIA alliance) should see what is happening in the world…. The Congress should not play politics, it should welcome the government’s decision.” PTI