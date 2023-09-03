“Journey of Life”

— Kalyan Kumar Dutta,

VKV PTC-Banderdewa.

Life’s a test, a winding quest,

Through trials, we’re put to the test,

Amidst joy, we find our rest,

In happiness, we are truly blessed.

Overthinking, a futile chase,

Wasting moments, a fruitless race,

Let go of worries, find your space,

Embrace each moment, in grace.

In this world, we’re mere guests,

Passing through, on nature’s behest,

Cherish each heart’s beating crest,

Leave a mark, and give your best.

Live and let live, a golden quest,

Harmony’s song, a life’s sweet jest,

Helping hands, in times of unrest,

For a life of meaning, it’s the best.