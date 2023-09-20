DC stresses on importance of adult edn

ITANAGAR, 19 Sep: Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom stressed on the importance of adult education during a meeting regarding adult education organised by the education department in the DC’s chamber here on Monday.

“Adult education is important for those who have lost the opportunity and have crossed the age of formal education but now feel a need for learning of any type, including literacy, basic education equivalency, skill development (vocational education) and continuing education,” the DC said.

Volunteering for the adult education programme, the DC also offered space in his office to conduct classes for the learners.

Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) president Kani Nada Maling, who also attended the meeting, informed that “the APWWS has been voluntarily running adult education centres since May 2023, and at present a total of 38 vendors are registered with our centre in Ganga, and four in Naharlagun.”

She said that, “at present, our target group is women vendors, with an aim to empower them to do better in life.”

APWWS chief coordinator Yomjum Geyi Jongsam presented the academic work of their students to the DC.

ICR District Literacy Mission Authority’s assistant nodal officer Tori Gadi informed about other NGOs, such as the Oju Welfare Association, which have been providing adult education to many.

He further informed that “currently, a total of 37 learning centres are active in various government schools,” and highlighted the issues and hurdles in implementing adult education programme. (DIPRO)