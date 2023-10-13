Chindang festival celebrated

Our festivals are our cultural identity: MLA

[Prem Chetry]

BOMDILA, 12 Oct: “Our festivals are our cultural identity, and our age-old cultures and traditions are the bases of our originality,” said Dirang MLA Phurpa Tsering in his address at the silver jubilee celebration of Chindang festival of the Sajolang community here on Thursday.

“India, our country, being secular, everyone has the right to follow any religion and faith. However, one cannot discard himself from his ancestral culture and tradition. We cannot be Monpa if we do not celebrate Losar, and Miji cannot be Miji without celebrating Chindang. We must follow whatever religion we like, but our festivals must exist simultaneously,” he said.

Thrizino-Buragaon MLA Kumsi Sidisow in his address said that “we should ensure the continuity of our rich traditions and cultures.”

“We have 26 major tribes and more than 100 sub-tribes. Each of us has our own festivals and celebrations, which adds colour to our state’s plurality.

Our peaceful coexistence and cultural bondage are the identity of our state,” he said.

The event saw the participation of people from various parts of the district. It also featured a Miss Chindang-2023 contest and traditional and modern dances.

Among others, West Kameng DC Akriti Sagar, SP Sudhanshu Dhama, and former minister Japu Deru attended the celebration.