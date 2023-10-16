Eyeballs on bjp, Cong batting

Election Test Match

By Insaf

The Election Commission has blown the whistle for the semi-final match between INDIA bloc which may have a bearing on the final in 2024. While it’s known that voters tend to view State elections as different from Lok Sabha, political activity is picking up steam in the five States of Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram. The stakes are high for Congress and BJP particularly, as the former is in power in two of the four big states, and the latter needs to ensure it retains Madhya Pradesh. This apart, the two will need to up the ante in Telangana to try to upstage the inimitable TRS Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi, which is confident for a third straight term. In Mizoram, the Congress is going to push its luck and challenge incumbent Mizo National Front led by Zoramthanga, which is looking for a second straight term. While the BJP claims it ‘will form government in all States with a big majority’ under Modi to fulfil people’s aspirations, the Congress is guaranteeing’ social justice, public welfare, and progressive development.’ It’s tom-tomming its recent victory in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh. Be that as it may, what needs to be seen is whether the Congress is able to have an understanding with its alliance partners in the bloc, such as AAP, — a test for unity as claimed. Additionally, all parties are in fierce competition to offer freebies and guarantees, and reaching out to women, tribal and OBC votes, etc. The festive season is indeed going to be bigger this year than expected. A lot of fireworks are promised.

Anger In Rajasthan BJP

BJP has more on its plate than it can handle in Rajasthan. Discipline be damned, is a message it’s getting from ticket aspirants, peeved over being upstaged by Members of Parliament. The anti-incumbency factor weighing against the ruling Congress and the Gehlot-Pilot rift apparently doesn’t give it the confidence it exuberates of forming the government. Thus, seven MPs including Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Diya Kumari and Baba Balak Nath were announced in its first list of 41 candidates, triggering protests outside party headquarter in Jaipur and in constituencies by ousted leaders and their supporters on Tuesday last. Demand for removal of ‘parachute’ candidates or ‘outsiders’ is being voiced; party flags being burnt by some with angry videos going viral on social media. The brewing dissatisfaction and fear of some turning dissidents, has forced the BJP to form an 11-member panel to find ways of keeping its rank and file united. While acknowledging resentment will be there as not everyone can get a ticket, the big bosses say consultation is on and ‘everything will be fine soon.’ Doubts linger as it has fielded eight MPs, including three Union ministers in Madhya Pradesh. An uneasy trend?

Ladakh Rejects BJP

Ladakh has given a big jolt to BJP. In the first-ever Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Kargil elections, the National Conference-Congress alliance won a resounding victory bagging 22 of 26 seats (12 NC, 10 Congress), leaving a battered BJP with just two and Independents two. The victory has been hailed as a “referendum” against the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K into two UTs. An elated NC leader Omar Abdullah said the results should serve as a “wake-up call for the saffron party…It’s time to cease hiding behind the Raj Bhawan and unelected representatives and, instead, acknowledge the people’s rightful desire for a democratically elected government in J&K. Democracy demands people’s voices be heard and respected.” Indeed, the election recorded 77.61% polling, with Muslims a majority in Kargil and Buddhists in Leh, reflecting the initial bonhomie of getting UT status changing to anger against Centre for not giving statehood. Predictably, these polls should up the ante for elections in the two UTs, given the claim of normalcy returning. Sooner the better!

EVMs Reliability?

Opposition’s nagging doubts about the reliability of EVMs and credibility of Nirvachan Sadan, may turn out to be unfounded! On Monday last, Supreme Court refused to entertain a SLP by Congress’ Delhi unit chief questioning the State Election Commission’s procedure while conducting ‘first-level checking’ (FLC) of the machines and Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trails (VVPATS). The plea alleged ECI’s entire attempt “is highly surreptitious” and the FLC procedure followed for commencement “wasn’t transparent,” as political parties were merely given a two-day prior notice, preventing them from engaging booth level agents to effectively participate. Instead, it sought ECI notice should have been at least a week before for ‘proper opportunity for parties to prepare themselves.” The top court upheld Delhi HC’s August order declining to direct re-initiation of FLC saying Delhi Congress ‘voluntarily chose to stay away from the process’. Observing political parties’ participation here is merely “one step”, the SC refused to grant any liberty to the petitioner to make representation to ECI for supply of serial numbers before FLC initiation. The process, it said “is very detailed. Parties have faith in it. It has been replicated across India. We will leave it at that.” Will the Opposition let go?

Manipur Internet Ban

Internet ban in Manipur makes hollow claims of Biren Singh government that the strife-torn State is returning to normalcy. Worse, unrest is further brewing among its youth. On Wednesday last, suspension of mobile data internet services was extended again for five days till October 16 evening. Reasoning: ‘necessary to take steps to maintain law and order in public interest, by stopping spread of disinformation and rumours through various social media platforms.” Besides, “thwart activities and designs of anti-national and anti-social elements.” Singh is missing the woods for the trees, as he has miserably failed to offer any lasting solution and gain confidence of the Meitei and Kuki-Zomi communities or the civil society groups since violence broke out on May 5. The Senapati District Students Association has imposed highway blockade over internet ban, saying its ‘not just a privilege but a fundamental right.’ Clearly, students are affected as broadband is available mostly among affluent section of capital Imphal and district headquarters raising the question “what about thousands who aren’t from the capital and from far off villages and hill areas and can’t afford Wi-Fi?” Studies apart, government must realise the turmoil is sowing seeds of bitterness in GenNext, dangerous for State’s future.

No Indecent Dresses

Indecent dresses are a no go in the 12th-century Shree Jagannath temple in Odisha’s Puri. It shall enforce a dress code for devotees from January 1, said its ‘Niti’ sub-committee after a meeting Monday last, upset over the devotees’ dress sense. The Temple’ chief administrator said “It is our responsibility to maintain the dignity and sanctity of the temple. Unfortunately, some people have been found visiting the temple without caring about the religious sentiments of others.” People are found ‘wearing torn jeans, sleeveless dresses and half-pants, as if they were strolling on the sea beach or a park’, he said adding that the temple is the ‘abode of God, not a place for entertainment.’ Well said, but it would need to be seen whether it can enforce a dress code. More importantly, the devotees must abide by these. — INFA