Two flights bring back 471 Indians from Israel

NEW DELHI, 15 Oct: Two flights from Tel Aviv, carrying a total of 471 Indians, landed in the national capital on Sunday morning.

One flight was operated by Air India and another by SpiceJet.

A total of four flights have been operated under Operation Ajay, which was launched by the government to facilitate the return of Indians who wish to come back from Israel, where an intense conflict is going on with militant group Hamas.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Sunday said that the third flight with 197 passengers landed at the Delhi airport in the morning.

“The fourth flight with 274 passengers onboard touches down in the national capital,” he said in posts on social media platform X and also shared pictures of passengers.

Two chartered flights from Tel Aviv, operated by Air India, came with a total of more than 435 passengers on Friday and Saturday. (PTI)

Number of medical colleges doubled in India in 9 years: Mandaviya

SHILLONG, 15 Oct: The number of medical colleges in the country has doubled in the past nine years, and the government is coming up with one critical care unit in every district in the nation, union minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.

Inaugurating a regional cancer centre at the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) here in Meghalaya on Saturday, he said that the number of MBBS seats in the country increased from 50,000 in 2014 to 1,07,000 now.

The union health & family welfare minister also inaugurated a new undergraduate medical college, a new building of a nursing college, eight modular operation theatres, and other facilities.

“In the last nine years, the number of medical colleges has doubled in the country. A total of 1,70,000 health and wellness centres have been created across India. We are also building one critical care unit in every district in the country,” he said, while addressing a gathering.

He also laid the foundation stone for a 150-bed critical care block at the NEIGRIHMS.

“The new facilities at NEIGRIHMS will provide much-needed healthcare services to the people of the Northeast. The central government is committed to improve the health infrastructure in the region,” he said.

“It is our plan to develop NEIGRIHMS as an institute of national importance,” Mandaviya said.

While other countries follow a three-layered health system, India boasts of its four-tier mechanism – ASHA, primary, secondary and tertiary services, he added. (PTI)