Urgent need for resolution in APPSC fiasco

Editor,

I am writing to you as a concerned citizen and a Commerce postgraduate from Arunachal Pradesh, echoing the voices of countless aspiring candid-ates deeply affected by the unfortunate Paper Leakage Fiasco during the 2022 Assistant Engineer (Civil Engineering) examination conducted by the Aruna-chal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

Since this incident, we find ourselves in one of the darkest chapters in the history of our state. The fallout of this incident led to the resignation of the then-members of the APPSC and a sense of un-certainty surrounding the future of the Commission. Since October 2022, the Commission has been unable to conduct any exa-minations, leaving a long queue of aspirants in limbo.

The consequences of this disruption are far-reaching. While the state government has provided age relaxations for affected candidates, it is essential to recognize that age is not the sole factor in determining success in competitive examinations. The financial burden borne by aspirants, including expenses such as bills, rent, PG accommodations, coaching classes, and study materials, can be overwhelming.

The competition is not just about age; it’s also about the physical and mental readiness required for success. Many aspira-nts have had to shoulder family responsibilities, and as we age, short-term memory and concentration can become limiting factors.

In supporting the organizations fighting for justice on behalf of the aspirants, it is crucial to remember that every issue has two sides. We should empathize with the plight of all parties involved.

I would like to pay homage to the late Gyamar Padang, a true hero and whistleblower in this fiasco. His courage in exposing this incident has allowed justice to be pursued. Similarly, I express my respect and gratitude to the leaders and members of the Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC) and the All Nyishi Student’s Union (ANSU) for leading the fight for aspirants.

I hope and pray for a swift resolution to this matter. We eagerly anticipate the formation of a new Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission that can conduct all upcoming competitive examinations before the 2024 Parliamentary-cum- Assembly Elections.

Bage Kamsi

Itanagar