The influx of beggars in the Capital Region

Editor,

Lately, there has been a noticeable surge in the number of beggars in the capital complex region. Many can be found near the market areas of Akashdeep Complex, close to ATMs, and at the entry gates of RKM Hospital. A significant number is also observed in weekly markets. Additionally, there are small, illegally settled pan stalls in some areas, and an increase in the number of ragpickers has been noted. Among them are elderly men and underage children selling charts and pens. While this may seem acceptable at first, it becomes frustrating when they resort to aggressive tactics, grabbing people’s clothes and urging them to buy. This behavior is reminiscent of scenes from mainland states. In many market areas, beggars obstruct pathways, with a majority of them being women accompanied by multiple children. Some have even been spotted in the state library compound, asking students for money and food, disrupting the peaceful campus environment.

While the reasons for the rise in begging are multifaceted, including economic downturn, lack of job opportunities, and poverty, a primary concern in the region is that many of these beggars are migrants from neighboring states like Assam, which is also known for having the highest numbers of beggars in the northeast region.

Despite a significant number of people in the capital region living below the poverty line, not a single beggar belongs to any tribal community; all appear to be outsiders. Although the state has strict regulations regarding the entry of outsiders, it remains unclear whether these migrants possess valid passes.

The government and the public must address this issue urgently. It is also advisable for the public to refrain from giving them money directly; instead, if one wishes to help, it’s better to offer food. Many tribal people, known for their generous and kind-hearted nature, often give 20-50 rupees, not realizing that this unintentionally promotes and encourages child begging in the capital complex region.

The increasing number of beggars and daily wage earners need proper scrutiny. The district administrator should intervene promptly and draft regulations to curb these growing concerns. The state has previously dealt with challenges regarding illegal refugees, and this could be another looming threat in the future. It’s imperative that strict laws against vagrancy are implemented.

Madi Lorah Sangno