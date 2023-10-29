India under PM Modi’s leadership shows path of peace and prosperity to world: CM Adityanath

Lucknow, Oct 28 (PTI) India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership has become a country that shows the path of peace, friendship and prosperity to the world, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday.

The chief minister hailed the prime minister while attending the state-level event ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh-Amrit Kalash Yatra’ here.

The soil brought from all the states will be put in a large vessel called ‘Amrit Kalash’ in New Delhi on October 31, an activity that will depict the country’s resolve of ‘Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat’, Adityanath said.

He added that the volunteers who reached Lucknow with the ‘Amrit Kalash’ from across the state will leave for New Delhi on Sunday.

Earlier, the chief minister visited a photo exhibition organised in a programme held at Vasudha Vandan Amrit Vatika, Jhulelal Park, on the Gomati river bank. A short film based on ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ was screened during the programme by the Union Culture Ministry.

Adityanath praised all the volunteers who reached here from every village, development block and municipal bodies of the state for “paying respect to the motherland and tributes to the country’s heroes” through the ‘Amrit Kalash Yatra’.

Referring to the various programmes organised in the state as part of the Amrit Mahotsav, the chief minister hailed the “commendable effort” of the event organisers.

“The message of world welfare and peace will be given through the resolution of ‘Panch Pran’ given by the prime minister. In times of crisis, the countries of the world look towards our prime minister with hope,” he added.

The chief minister paid tributes to the martyrs and freedom fighters during the event.

The volunteers who had come to Lucknow from various districts of Uttar Pradesh carrying the ‘Amrit Kalash’, were also honoured on the occasion.