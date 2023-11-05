Seed of Wonder

— Kalyan Kumar Dutta

VKV PTC -Banderdewa

In the silent embrace of a seed,

a universe of life awaits,

veiled within the intricate design

of nature’s tiny treasure.

A seed, small yet fertile

with the expanse of existence,

whispers secrets of emergence,

the unfolding miracle in miniature.

Buried in its unassuming shell,

dreams of forests and meadows dwell,

waiting to bloom and flourish,

an epic story hidden within.

Amidst the darkness of soil’s embrace,

a masterpiece in disguise,

quietly poised to break free,

to birth the grandeur of green.

The essence of creation cocooned within,

a miniature symphony of growth,

the magnificence of life’s inception,

unfolding in gentle whispers.

A promise of towering trees

and blossoming flowers,

resides in the humble seed,

nature’s enchanting treasure trove.

Each leaf, each petal, a tribute

to the wonders held within the seed,

an intricate dance of existence,

waiting for the tender touch of light.

From the minuscule seed’s heartbeat,

a tapestry of life begins,

as roots reach and shoots rise,

the world unfurls from within.

The seed, a custodian of potential,

holds the majesty of creation,

a testament to the beauty

enshrined in its quiet core.

A vast vegetation is hidden in a seed,

a big manifestation within small confines,

this encapsulates the essence of wonder

nature’s magical ode to possibility.