Deplorable PMGSY road affects lives

RUKSIN, 5 Nov: The PMGSY road from Nari in Lower Siang district to Ruksin in East Siang district is in a deplorable condition and has affected the lives of the people of Rayang, Debing, Depi, Depi- Moli, and Detak villages.

The 25-km-long road is considered a lifeline for around 3,000 people living along the interstate boundary as food, horticulture products, building materials and essential commodities are transported through this road.

The PMGSY road, which was constructed by the Nari RWD division, has been left unrepaired after the end of the maintenance period (as per the PMGSY scheme provision) in early 2021.

The villagers repaired a 10-km stretch of the road from Rayang to Depi-Moli by themselves. They have urged Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering to “move the state government to provide fund for maintenance of the road.”

In September this year, the RWD sanctioned Rs 6,18,17,000 for renovation (upgradation) of the road from Ruksin to Debing village [10.31 kms], out of which Rs 5.52 crore will be spent on construction works, and Rs 66.47 lakhs on maintenance.

Sources said that the proposal was cleared by the MoRD in July this year. But the tender and the construction process has not yet started due to reasons best known to the RWD engineers.

The Arunachal Pradesh State Transport Services has also discontinued its daily passenger bus service between Pasighat and Depi village due to the pathetic condition of the road.