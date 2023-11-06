Faculty development prog organised

NIRJULI, 5 Nov: Over 40 participants, comprising faculty members and research scholars from NIT Arunachal Pradesh, the Tezpur University (Assam), Rajiv Gandhi University, Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic, the NIELIT, and the NERIST attended a weeklong offline faculty development programme (FDC) organised by the electronics & communication and the mechanical engineering departments of the NERIST here from 30 October to 4 November.

The programme, themed ‘Computational intelligence for solving complex engineering problems using Python’, was sponsored by the AICTE Training and Learning (ATAL) Academy.

“The FDP was primarily focused on recent advancements in computational intelligence, machine learning, and artificial intelligence towards solving various engineering problems,” the NERIST informed in a release, adding that “the role of computational intelligence

and machine learning techniques is significant and has a critical issue in the mainstream of novel technical developments and challenges in a multiplicity of applications in both engineering and science domains.”

The purpose of the FDP was to impart knowledge to the participants from diverse domains such as academia, industry, and government, about the various techniques and applications of computational intelligence and machine learning to solve real-world problems and other related fields to identify future challenges in these areas with the broad aim of helping the society and the nation at large, it said.

IIT Guwahati Prof Syamanta Moni Hazarika, Tezpur University Prof Dilip Datta, Tripura University Prof Swanirbhar Majumder, NIELIT Guwahati Scientist D Anil Kumar Shaw, and Dr Madhusudhan Mishra of the NERIST were the resource persons of the programme.

Addressing the valedictory function, NERIST Director Prof Narendranath S emphasised on “the importance of the emerging topics of the FDP,” and shared his vision for the progress of the society and the nation.

NERIST Electronics & Communication Engineering HoD Prof Tripurari Sharan, and Mechanical Engineering HoD Prof Sachindra Mahto also spoke.