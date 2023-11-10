Case of illegal appointment in edn dept getting murkier

[ Amar Sangno ]

ITANAGAR, 9 Nov: The case of illegal appointment of trained graduate teachers (TGT), primary teachers (PRT), upper divisional clerks (UDC), lower divisional clerks (LDC) and multitasking staffers (MTS) in the education department, particularly in Changlang district, is getting murkier with each revelation.

Sources in the education department informed The Arunachal Times that the directorate of elementary education (DEE) has confirmed that “no File No EED2/872/APT2019 exists or has been generated by the directorate till date.”

The confirmation of the absence of the file means that most of the appointment orders were illegal.

The sources added that the clarification came from the four-member committee comprising DDE Otem Tayeng as its chairman, and Joint DEEs Kading Perme and Tani Talom and DDEE Aroty Padung as members, on 2 November.

The Special Investigation Cell (SIC) has also confirmed that it has received a letter from the four-member committee.

It is further alleged that the DEE has been dodging questions being asked by the SIC. It is learnt also that the DEE was forced to issue a clarification by the SIC after the investigating agency found out a suspicious file showing that more than 50 staffers, including TGTs, PRTs, UDCs, LDCs and MTS’ were appointed in Changlang district.

Though the DEE has confirmed the clarification issued by the four-member committee, it refused to comment on the latest development.

The SIC had registered a regular case on 17 August after large-scale illegal appointment cases were reported from Changlang district. It has registered a case [u/s 120 (B)/409/468/471 IPC & r/w Section 13 (2) of PC Act of 1988].

The development came a week after Changlang DC Sunny K Singh issued an alert regarding the presence of ghost staffers in the district’s education department.

Singh had issued an order on 19 October, stating that some ghost staffers had been detected in the education department, drawing salaries without being present at work.

The DC had directed the DDSE to verify all the regular staffers, including teaching and non-teaching staffers, such as LDCs, UDCs, MTS’, etc.