Modi government made country secure by stopping infiltration: Amit Shah

Dhar (MP), Nov 11 (PTI) Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the country secure by stopping infiltration which the opposition’s INDIA grouping or the Congress party are incapable of doing.

The BJP leader was speaking at a public meeting in Manawar assembly constituency in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh ahead of the November 17 assembly elections.

“Modi has made our country infiltration-free and secured it. Recently, the NIA launched raids across the country and cracked down heavily on Rohingya infiltration. Can the INDI alliance stop infiltration? Can the Congress party stop it?” he asked.

The Modi government banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) and made Kashmir an integral part of the country by abrogating Article 370, Shah said.

“At that time Rahul Baba (Congress leader Rahul Gandhi) used to say that if Article 370 is removed, blood will flow through the streets of the (Kashmir) valley. But neither blood flowed, nor anyone did dare pelt stones,” he said.

Pakistan launched attacks on India through its terrorist proxies when the Congress ruled the country, but the Modi government taught a lesson to Pakistan by carrying out surgical and air strikes within ten days after the Uri and Pulwama terror attacks, the home minister said.

“If you want to secure the country, then you have to vote a Modi government to power at the centre and BJP government in the state,” he said.

Shah also spoke at the Bharatiya Janata Party’s campaign meetings at Badnawar and Dhar and took part in roadshows in Manawar and Gandhwani. He was scheduled to speak at another meeting at Depalpur in Indore district late in the evening.

After Diwali, the Congress party “which sowed the seeds of corruption and dynastic politics” will be wiped out from Madhya Pradesh, Shah claimed.

“This election is not only about electing an MLA. It is rather about deciding the fate of India and Madhya Pradesh. It is an election to decide whether, in the next five years, the reins of Madhya Pradesh and India will remain in the hands of Rahul Gandhi’s Congress or Modi ji’s BJP,” he said.

Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath ruined Madhya Pradesh and turned it into a BIMARU (laggard) state, “pushing it into an era of darkness”, Shah said.

“But in 18 years, the BJP brought a transformative change to the state. On the one hand, there is the 53-year-long rule of the Congress and on the other hand, there is the 18-year-long rule of the BJP,” he said.

Diwali will be celebrated thrice in Madhya Pradesh, Shah said, adding that the regular Diwali will be celebrated on Sunday, but two more Diwalis will be celebrated on December 3 when a new BJP government will be formed in the state, and on January 22 when the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be inaugurated.

The Congress party obstructed the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya for 70 years, he alleged.

“Rahul Baba used to mock me saying `Mandir wahi banaynege par tithi nahi batayenge’ (they will build the temple at the site but not tell us when). But today I am announcing the `tithi’ (date). It is January 22, 2024. But I know he will never visit the temple,” Shah said.

The BJP government introduced the pilgrimage scheme, Teerth Darshan Yojana, but the Congress stalled it in Madhya Pradesh during its 15-month rule, he alleged.

“When we formed the government again, we reintroduced it….once you install a BJP government here again, we will take all of you to Ayodhya by turns,” the Union minister added.

He also accused Congress of `always insulting Indian culture’. “But Modi ji paved the way for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, Kashi Vishwanath corridor, Mahakaal Lok corridor, Baba Kedarnath and Maa Vindhyavasini pilgrim sites, Kartarpur Sahib corridor; he enshrined Maa Sharada in Kashmir again and installed the Sengol in the new Parliament building,” Shah said.