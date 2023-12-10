The joy in solitude

— Kalyan Kumar Dutta

VKV PTC –Banderdewa

People wonder why I am so content,

Unbothered by others’ ascent

I shelter no envy, no jealous spree

For their success is not about me.

Sorrows I carry but keep them close

Sharing them brings no repose

I find solace in my own embrace

In solitude’s gentle comforting grace.

When security eludes my sight

I seek purity in words alight

Poetry, my haven, a sacred place,

Where emotions flow with grace.

Amidst life’s chaos, I retreat

Into verses, where feelings meet

Lines that echo the depths within

Where my soul finds solace, akin.

In the realm of stanzas penned

My spirit soars, my heart on the mend

With rhymes that dance in perfect blend

A symphony of emotions they portend.

I will revel in this serene domain

Where tranquility and thoughts remain

In solitude’s haven, my spirit’s song

A sanctuary where I belong.

So ask me why joy lights my face

In solitude’s embrace, I find my grace

For in poetry’s purity, I am free

Living life with quiet glee.