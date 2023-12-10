The joy in solitude
— Kalyan Kumar Dutta
VKV PTC –Banderdewa
People wonder why I am so content,
Unbothered by others’ ascent
I shelter no envy, no jealous spree
For their success is not about me.
Sorrows I carry but keep them close
Sharing them brings no repose
I find solace in my own embrace
In solitude’s gentle comforting grace.
When security eludes my sight
I seek purity in words alight
Poetry, my haven, a sacred place,
Where emotions flow with grace.
Amidst life’s chaos, I retreat
Into verses, where feelings meet
Lines that echo the depths within
Where my soul finds solace, akin.
In the realm of stanzas penned
My spirit soars, my heart on the mend
With rhymes that dance in perfect blend
A symphony of emotions they portend.
I will revel in this serene domain
Where tranquility and thoughts remain
In solitude’s haven, my spirit’s song
A sanctuary where I belong.
So ask me why joy lights my face
In solitude’s embrace, I find my grace
For in poetry’s purity, I am free
Living life with quiet glee.