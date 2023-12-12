APSSB withholds examinee’s candidacy for violating exam rules

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 11 Dec: Following uproar over a candidate who allegedly violated the examination rule making it to the provisional list of the recently held Combined Secondary Level Examination (CSLE)-2023, conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB), the board on Monday withheld the examinee’s candidacy.

In an order, APSSB Secretary D Varma stated that, “after obtaining a detailed report, the candidacy of particular candidate, bearing roll number 2035485, is being withheld for taking further necessary action on the matter as per guidelines.”

The secretary informed also that “a factual report about the incident has been obtained from the centre superintendent of the Govt Secondary School in P Sector, Itanagar, which was the centre for the CSLE where the incident of violation of exam rule reportedly took place.”

Earlier, a candidate named Nyaru Ngomle Karga in a post on social media had alleged that, during the CSLE, the invigilator caught one of the candidates with a question paper while the candidate was returning from the washroom.

“Invigilator had noted his number and warned him of action for violating the norms. I also note down his number. However, much to my surprise, his roll number made it to the list of provisionally selected list,” Karga had alleged.

Talking to this daily, an APSSB official acknowledged that the examination rule had been violated, because of which the APSSB took strong action.

“Before the exam results are declared, we conduct an internal check and seek reports from the centre superintendents about the proceedings of the entire day. This incident was never reported, and accordingly, the result was declared,” the official said.

After Karga’s post went viral, the nodal officer of the APSSB called up the centre superintendent of a particular exam centre and sought explanation.

“The centre superintendent acknowledged that such an incident took place, but claimed that nothing objectionable was found from the candidate, and therefore it was not reported. However, as per the rule, during the 3-hour duration of the exam, the question paper cannot be taken out of the exam hall. Therefore, violation of examination rule has been done and accordingly, the candidate’s result has been withheld,” the official said.