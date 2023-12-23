RAGA, 22 Dec: A team of the 12 Bn NDRF conducted a district-level mock exercise on earthquake scenario at the Huto Middle Schol here, in collaboration with the Kamle district administration and other stakeholders, on Thursday.

“The mock exercise was started with a meticulous planning on collapsed structure scenario by earthquake. During mock exercise, NDRF teams demonstrated collapse structure search and rescue cutting methods, medical first aid techniques, evacuation techniques, and rope rescue techniques to rescue trapped victims,” the battalion informed in a release.

A total of 181 NDRF personnel participated in the exercise, which was conducted in the presence of Battalion Deputy Commandant Virendra Kumar Verma, and was supervised by Deputy Commandant (Medical) Dr Rajib Kamal Nath, it said.