CCFC win 8th edition of Eagle Trophy

[ Bengia Ajum ]

YUPIA, 24 Dec: Capital Complex Football Club (CCFC) won the 8th edition of the Eagle Trophy Football Tournament after thrashing Keyi Panyor Football Club (KPFC) 8-0 in the final match played at the golden jubilee outdoor stadium here in Papum Pare district on Sunday.

In a completely one-sided match, CCFC totally dominated the match right from the start. They were leading 3-0 in the first half, and scored 5 more goals in the second half.

Nabam Ropo of CCFC scored the first goal of the final match, which opened the floodgate. Akash Taw scored 3 goals, while Hage Serbo, Olik Tayeng and Dorjee Tsewang scored a goal each. KPFC wasted a few good opportunities to score. On the other hand, CCFC was very clinical and grabbed most of the opportunities to pump in 8 goals in the final.

Akash Taw of CCFC, who scored a hat-trick of goals in the final, emerged as the highest goal scorer of the tournament with 7 goals. Nabam Peri and Jagom Loyi of CCFC were declared the best player and the best goalkeeper, respectively.

Itanagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Tamme Phassang gave away the trophy, along with a cash prize of Rs 3 lakhs to CCFC, while the runner-up team went home with a trophy and a cash prize of Rs 2 lakhs.

Earlier, Phassang in his address urged the state government to extend more support to the field of sports in general and football in particular.

“Sports are the future of our nation and our state. Youths need to start taking this profession seriously. I am also hopeful that the government will pump more money into this field,” the mayor said.

A large crowd turned up to witness the final match.

Meanwhile, the stadium itself is undergoing renovation in preparation for the Santosh Trophy tournament. This was the first time that matches were played in the newly laid Astroturf.

Also, for the first time, the matches were live-streamed on the YouTube channel of the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA).

“We engaged the best people, who are experts in this field, to live-telecast the matches. This is a beginning and we have more plans to improve stadium experience as well as broadcast technology in the days to come,” APFA secretary Kipa Ajay informed.