Induction training for JJB and CWC members conducted

AALO, 11 Jan: West Siang district child protection unit (DCPU), women and child development department on Thursday organized an induction training for the newly inducted members of Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) and Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in the district here on Thursday.

Protection officer Dege Kamki spoke on ‘Constitutional and conceptual framework of child rights and child protection,’ while legal-cum-probation officer gave detailed orientation on ‘Constitution, functions, powers, role and responsibilities of Child Welfare Committee (CWC).’

In addition, he also imparted training on the procedure of dealing with cases relating to ‘Child in Need of Care and Protection (CNCP).’

West Siang district CJM-cum-civil judge (senior division) Tadu Tamang, who was the main resource person of the training, spoke about Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, procedure of handling cases relating to child in conflict with law (CCL) & role of JJB and role of CWC while dealing with POCSO victims.

Earlier, CDPO Horda Jini highlighted objectives of the training.

Former JJB and CWC members also shared their experiences. (DIPRO)